This past weekend, Mr. Tsipras took two public, powerful symbolic actions, which were clearly planned to impact public opinion.

First, he suspended his re-election campaign and returned to his office in Athens, and second, he convened, on Sunday afternoon, the Governmental Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA).

It is clear that the country was facing a national crisis due to the commencement of drilling by Turkey, according to the Turkish Foreign Minister, in the …