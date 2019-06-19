Letter to the Editor: On Drilling for Oil off the Coast of Cyprus

To the Editor:

Thank you for the article that appeared in the June 15 issue, Accidental War Worries Grow Over Aegean Sea and Cyprus. I hope that all this oil drilling off the coast of Cyprus will help and not hurt the country and indeed the region, but it looks like the finding of oil is always both a blessing and a curse. I thought we had moved away from oil and gas towards alternative fuels that are not so harmful to the environment, but it seems like people want to rely on old ways of thinking when it comes to energy. It might help Cyprus finally get justice after all these years, but again I hope the cost is not too great. As long as Cyprus is a divided, occupied nation, I don’t think anyone is truly free.

Nick Evripides

Philadelphia, PA