Gianaris Calls Out “Demagougery” Against Immigrants as NY Senate Passes Greenlight Legislation (Vid)

ALBANY, N.Y. – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris lauded the passage of the GreenLight NY bill, granting driver’s licenses to undocumented New Yorkers. He delivered a powerful floor speech after two hours of debate calling out those who falsely claimed the GreenLight NY bill would lead to higher rates of voter fraud.

“I am proud to help lead a Senate that finally stands for justice,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I will continue to fight against gross, anti-immigrant rhetoric that dehumanizes immigrants who make our state the remarkable, diverse center of the world that it is.”

Senator Gianaris co-sponsored the legislation, which passed the Assembly last week.