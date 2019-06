If Turkey has actually started drilling in Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as it claims, then of course it has jeopardized peace and stability in the region.

The question today is how Greece and Cyprus should react to this audacious challenge by Turkey.

Will the response be confined to a diplomatic campaign towards friendly European countries and a referral of the issue to the UN Security Council?

Will the Greek Foreign Minister use his trip to New York this week to attend Archbishop …