This week will be marked by a sacred and historic event of supreme significance for our Greek Orthodox Church and Community in the United States, the enthronement of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America on Saturday June 22 at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York.

It is a high point in the life of our Church and the Greek-American Community because the presence, the status, and the role of an Archbishop of America is of pivotal importance …