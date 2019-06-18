Jacquelyn Kasulis Appointed as Chief of the USAO EDNY Criminal Division

NEW YORK – Jacquelyn M. Kasulis was appointed as Chief of the Criminal Division, according to a June 14 memorandum released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Kasulis has served as Acting Chief of the Criminal Division since March 2019. She graduated from Columbia Law School in 2003 and received her BA from Davidson College. After graduation, Kasulis worked as a litigation associate for four years at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in New York. She joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in January 2008 and has served in the General Crimes, Organized Crime, and Business and Securities Fraud Sections. From September 2014 to November 2015, Kasulis served as Deputy Chief in General Crimes and Tax Co-Coordinator for the Office, as Deputy Chief in the Business and Securities Fraud Section from November 2015 to March 2017, and was appointed Chief of the Business and Securities Fraud Section in March 2017.

She was the lead Assistant United States Attorney in United States v. Martin Shkreli, a high-profile six-week trial of a pharmaceutical executive, in the summer of 2017. Shkreli was charged in four interrelated fraud schemes that resulted in over $20 million in losses to investors. Shkreli committed two frauds related to hedge funds he founded and ran, called MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare, and then committed two separate frauds with the assistance of his attorney and co-defendant, Evan Greebel, related to Retrophin, a pharmaceutical company Shkreli founded.

Kasulis led the investigation and prosecution in United States v. Bandfield. et al., in which ten defendants and six corporations were charged with orchestrating one of the largest offshore securities fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion schemes. As part of that scheme, the defendants laundered approximately $250 million in securities fraud proceeds and were involved in approximately 40 “pump and dump” schemes. This case represents the first criminal prosecution under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

During her time in Organized Crime and Gangs, Kasulis led the prosecution of over 15 Genovese crime family members and associates in United States v. Depiro. et al., including the conviction of three International Longshoremen’s Association union presidents for their involvement in a thirty-year extortion scheme in which longshoremen were extorted at Christmastime every year at the behest of the Genovese crime family. For her exceptional work on this case, she received the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation (FLEF) and the Federal Executive Board awards. Kasulis also led the trial team in United States v. Burke, in which the defendant, a Gambino crime family associate, was convicted of racketeering conspiracy with predicate acts including two murders and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kasulis is the wife of Telemachus (Tim) P. Kasulis, partner at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC, who had previously spent eleven years working in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.