Extraordinary Aliens Impresses Audiences at the Hollywood Fringe Festival

LOS ANGELES – Extraordinary Aliens was presented at one of the most prestigious theatrical festivals in the country, the Hollywood Fringe Festival in Los Angeles, for two performances, June 10 and June 15.

The comedy about immigration opened with a sold out house at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo in New York in March of this year and impressed the audiences in LA.

Directed by Greek-Italian actress Flavia Sgoifo, written and performed by herself, Arianna Wellmoney from Italy, and Bianca Waechter from Austria, Extraordinary Aliens is about visa struggles foreign artists have to go through in order to work in the USA based on a true story.

The play follows the journey of a Very Important Stressed Alien through the immigration process. Foreign actress Fabianna’s dream is to work in the United States. Unfortunately, dreams are a little harder to achieve when you have to worry about types of visas, deadlines, immigration fees, and an attorney who seems more messed up than yourself. Fabianna soon finds that troubles are always around the corner – but she also might find herself not completely alone in the process.

The play was performed at Theater Asylum in Hollywood on Monday and Saturday.

Sgoifo gave an outstanding performance portraying Fabianna- the “Extraordinary Alien” going through her O1 non-immigrant visa process, while Wellmoney and Waechter showcased their acting range portraying multiple characters throughout the play.

The audience which included some fellow immigrants and U.S. citizens as well enjoyed the play, laughing, clapping enthusiastically, and asking many questions about the whole visa process in the Q&A session which followed the performance.

Established Greek actors Christos Vassilopoulos, Panos Vlahos, and Ioanna Triantafyllidou attended Saturday’s performance to support Sgoifo.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. Each June during the Hollywood Fringe, the arts infiltrate the Hollywood neighborhood: fully equipped theaters, parks, clubs, churches, restaurants, and other unexpected places host hundreds of productions by local, national, and international arts companies and independent performers.

Extraordinary Aliens has already been accepted for Winterfest in New York in January 2020.