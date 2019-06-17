Double Champions NY Pancyprian Freedoms Celebration on June 18

By Christodoulos Athanasatos June 17, 2019

(Photo by TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – The double championship celebration for the New York Pancyprian Freedoms soccer teams will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 6-11 PM at The Cove Restaurant in Glen Cove, NY.

Following their Cosmopolitan Soccer League championship win, the NY Pancyprian Freedoms won the New York State Cup, an ideal finish to the season. Pancyprian head coach Stratis Mastrokyriakos congratulated the players and noted that “a terrific year ended in the most beautiful way. We won the championship and the cup fairly. We were focused on our goals, we tried very hard, we worked very hard, and finally we did it.”

Everyone is invited to join the three Pancyprian teams in celebrating an incredible year and to continue to support the winning tradition.

The New York Pancyprian Freedoms celebrate their championship. Photo: Courtesy of the New York Pancyprian Freedoms

The event includes buffet, open bar, and music by DJ Spyro. Individual tickets are $100. Co-host tickets $500, Host tickets $1000 and Benefactor tickets $2000.

All players and coaches attend for free.
RSVP to Martinos 551-206-0471.

New York Pancyprian Freedoms head coach Stratis Mastrokyriakos and Pancyprian President Philip Christopher with the cup. Photo: Courtesy of the New York Pancyprian Freedoms
The New York Pancyprian Freedoms. Photo: Courtesy of the New York Pancyprian Freedoms
(Photo by TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)
