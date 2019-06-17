Double Champions NY Pancyprian Freedoms Celebration on June 18

NEW YORK – The double championship celebration for the New York Pancyprian Freedoms soccer teams will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 6-11 PM at The Cove Restaurant in Glen Cove, NY.

Following their Cosmopolitan Soccer League championship win, the NY Pancyprian Freedoms won the New York State Cup, an ideal finish to the season. Pancyprian head coach Stratis Mastrokyriakos congratulated the players and noted that “a terrific year ended in the most beautiful way. We won the championship and the cup fairly. We were focused on our goals, we tried very hard, we worked very hard, and finally we did it.”

Everyone is invited to join the three Pancyprian teams in celebrating an incredible year and to continue to support the winning tradition.

The event includes buffet, open bar, and music by DJ Spyro. Individual tickets are $100. Co-host tickets $500, Host tickets $1000 and Benefactor tickets $2000.

All players and coaches attend for free.

RSVP to Martinos 551-206-0471.