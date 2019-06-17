Graduation Ceremony for A. Fantis Parochial School in Brooklyn (Vid)

By Michalis Kakias June 17, 2019

Left to right: Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, A. Fantis School Principal Theodore Tasoulas, Parish Council president Haralambos Paloumbis, School committee chair and keynote speaker Dr. Katherine Tsamasiros, and graduate Yaretzi Moreno. Photo: TNH/Michalis Kakias

BROOKLYN – With joy and excitement on June 15, the students of the 8th grade class of the A. Fantis Parochial School attended their graduation ceremony at the Cathedral of Saints Constantine and Helen in Brooklyn.

In their speeches, the graduates- Sofia Alexandrou, Lucas Mota, Avery Birney, William (Vasilis) Giannakouros, Catie Maniscalco, Yaretzi Moreno, Amaya Ortiz-Puella, Lily Torre, Xavier Webb, Kodie Williams and Achilleas Zarpis- all spoke about their love for the school they will never forget. They also thanked the …

