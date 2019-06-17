Graduation Ceremony for A. Fantis Parochial School in Brooklyn (Vid)

BROOKLYN – With joy and excitement on June 15, the students of the 8th grade class of the A. Fantis Parochial School attended their graduation ceremony at the Cathedral of Saints Constantine and Helen in Brooklyn.

In their speeches, the graduates- Sofia Alexandrou, Lucas Mota, Avery Birney, William (Vasilis) Giannakouros, Catie Maniscalco, Yaretzi Moreno, Amaya Ortiz-Puella, Lily Torre, Xavier Webb, Kodie Williams and Achilleas Zarpis- all spoke about their love for the school they will never forget. They also thanked the …