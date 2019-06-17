The Meeting between Archbishops Elpidophoros and Demetrios

The first appointment of Archbishop Elpidophoros, almost immediately after arriving in New York, on Wednesday evening, will be with former Archbishop Demetrios.

It is the first time that the two religious leaders will meet after the election of Elpidophoros.

This is a good decision, for both men.

The former Archbishop, after almost exactly 20 years of service, has certainly accumulated valuable experience and information, which will be useful to the new Archbishop.

And the new Archbishop will show respect for his predecessor.

These are good …