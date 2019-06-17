Vasiliki Nikitas of Nashua Passes Away at 78

NASHUA, NH – Vasiliki Nikitas, 78, of Nashua, New Hampshire, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a brief period of illness.

Born on October 3, 1940 in Greece, she was the daughter of the late Penelope and Elias Nikitas.

Vasiliki was educated in Greece as a nurse and immigrated to the United States in 1970.

She most enjoyed being with her family, and she also thoroughly enjoyed working and took pleasure in her garden. She was admired for her work ethic and passion for life.

Besides her parents, Vasiliki was predeceased by her brother Nicholas Nikitas.

Members of her family include her brother, Andreas Nikitas of Nashua, NH; sister, Effie Heinz-Akeret of Switzerland; Maria Koukoutsis of Greece, and sister-in-law Efrosini Nikitas of Greece, and nieces and nephews, Penny, Elias, Myra, Christina, Nicole, and Andy.

Her Funeral Service was held at the St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church and the burial was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Nashua, NH.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church, 500 West Hollis Street, Nashua, NH. 03062.