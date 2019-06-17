Memory Eternal Presbytera Evelyn (Booras) Kiramarios

BROCKTON, MA – Evelyn (Booras) Kiramarios, 74, of Brockton, passed away on her 53rd wedding anniversary on June 12 at her home under the care of her family and hospice after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Fr. John Kiramarios.

Born May 20, 1945 in Greece, she was the daughter of the late Dionysios Booras and Demetra (Logiotatos) Booras.

Evelyn was the Presbytera at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton for 27 years. In her church and community, Evelyn was there with genuine love for everyone in good times and bad.

She was the Presbytera of Fr. John Kiramarios; loving mother of Anthony Kiramarios, Diana Kiramarios-Gilmore and her husband Chris, and Michael Kiramarios and his wife Kelli; cherished grandmother of Joey and his wife Ari, Juliana, Jason, Jaclyn, Zoe, Christian, Eva and Tessa; great-grandmother of Wyatt John; sister of Maria Georgaklis, Harry Booras and Peter Booras.

Funeral services in the Church of the Annunciation were held on Monday, June 17. Donations in Evelyn’s memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Iconography Fund, 457 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301.