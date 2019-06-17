Greek President Won’t OK Tsipras High Court Appointees

ATHENS – Putting Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras in a tough spot, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has refused to sign off on appointments of top officials to the country’s high court ahead of the July 7 snap elections.

Pavlopoulos told Tsipras, when the Premier met him to request the dissolution of Parliament to make way for the elections that the decree wouldn’t get the President’s signature, sources who weren’t named told Kathimerini.

Pavlopoulos reportedly refused because the appointments would take place before people who are retiring end their terms on June 30, and that it wouldn’t be appropriate to give the okay a week before elections.

Tsipras, the paper said, is said to be trying to decide whether to defy Pavlopoulos – a member of the poll-leading New Democracy – and go ahead with the appointments, or back off and be conciliatory.

Tsipras had chaired a meeting naming Irini Kalou and Dimitra Kokotini to top positions on the court for a two-year term after New Democracy had said he was trying to meddle with the judiciary and influence decisions in favor of SYRIZA.

In statements from the meeting released by his office at the time, Tsipras argued that the process of appointing new top judges had started long before his decision to call elections.

SYRIZA Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou had called for consensus between the bitter rivals after New Democracy said Tsipras was trying to take control of the courts to push Leftists policies and agenda.

Other court officials also are retiring, giving whatever government is power the authority to make wholesale changes with speculation that Tsipras wanted to make his move just before the elections and try to pass legislation favoring his party and supporters in case he loses.

In a letter to Kalogirou, New Democracy’s shadow justice minister Nikos Panayiotopoulos said that the conservatives “cannot not possibly give their consent to a blatantly anti-institutional procedure,” media reports said before Tsipras went ahead unilaterally anyway.