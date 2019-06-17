8 Dead, 31 Rescued after Migrant Boat Sinks off Turkey

By Associated Press June 17, 2019

In this image taken from video made available by the Turkish Coastguard on Monday June 17, 2019, a coast guard boat approaches migrants in the Aegean Sea. (Turkish Coastguard via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A boat carrying migrants to Greece sank off the Turkish coast on Monday, leaving at least eight migrants dead, Turkey’s coast guard said.

The coast guard said 31 other migrants were rescued after the boat sank in the Aegean Sea, off the coast of Bodrum. The region is close to the Greek island of Kos.

The eight bodies were found inside the wreck of the boat at a depth of 32 meters (105 feet), the coast guard said in a statement.

It said the search-and-rescue operation involving two coast guard boats, a helicopter and a team of divers, is continuing.

The private DHA news agency said rescuers are still searching for one other migrant who remains unaccounted-for.

It was not immediately clear why the boat sank.

Although the number of people heading to the Greek islands from the Turkish coast has decreased since the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, hundreds continue to make the crossing each week.

