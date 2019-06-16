ND Leader Mitsotakis: Stagnation and Misery or Bold Leap into the Future

METSOVO, Greece – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday said that in the upcoming national elections that the choices are clear and referred to a bold leap into the future. Mitsotakis who is touring the region of Epirus stated from the town of Metsovo ” Either we will continue with the stagnation, the misery and the impoverishment of the middle class or we will make a bold leap into the future with a new policy that will reduce the taxes, attract investments, create new job positions and will take advantage of the comparative advantages of every Greek region”.

Addressing the citizens of Metsovo he asked them to participate in the elections with strength and enthusiasm calling them to conclude what started in the euroelections. “The ballot must be filled from the beginning” he said adding that no election is over until the last vote is counted.”