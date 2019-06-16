Crossing the Aegean with Kayaks: From Sounio to Santorini

Eight days, ten islands, 160 nautical miles and one message: We love life-We protect the sea. With this slogan Angelos Christofidis, founder and rower of South Evian Gulf team and the volunteer rower Constantinos Diliakos will attempt to cross the Aegean Sea with their kayaks.

“This year’s rowing endeavour will start from cape Sounio and will conclude at Santorini. It is a cry of agony for the future of the Aegean, of the Mediterranean and of the seas all around the world” Christofidis said.

It is the 9th consecutive major expedition of the specific team and this time the wager is 8-10 rowing every day with aim to attract the public awareness.

The two rowers will try to cross the southern Aegean through the west Cyclades islands complex as they will follow the itinerary Sounio-Kea-Kythnos-Serifos-Sifnos-Kimolos-Polyaigos-Folegandros-Sikinos-Ios and finally the island of Santorini.

“Ready to paddle from Sounion to Santorini. 160nm to raise awareness for sea protection against overfishing and plastic pollution. Departure from Sounion, Monday 17.06.” the team posted on the social media.