Looking annoyed, George entered Dixon’s, going to the regular table where Dimos, John, and Kipreos sat, all drinking their hot coffee. “Something’s bothering you, George. What’s up?”

Setting his coffee down, he explained. “Areti phoned my wife and told her about an old chair she had for years. Yiannis, looking it over complained to his wife that there’s nothing wrong with it. Areti explained that it wobbles. He tells her, “so? It’s old, that’s why it wobbles. People wobble when they …