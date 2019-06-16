Our Everyday Greek: Greek you already know. The wind, αέρας and the rough sea, τρικυμία

ΑΕΡΑΣ IS THE AIR

Ο αέρας is the Greek word for the air. The relation between the Greek and the English word is quite clear.

ΤΡΙΚΥΜΙΑ IS THREE WAVES IN A ROW

The words το κύμα and η τρικυμία first occur in the Homeric epic, and are close related. “H τρικυμία” is a compound word from the number τρία and κύμα > τρί (α) + κύμα. Τρία means three. It is found in English words as tri+angular, tri+chotomy etc. Many …