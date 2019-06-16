Obituaries in Greek-American Community

GIANNOPOULOS, EVANGELOS

EXETER, RI (from the Newport Daily News, published on Jun. 3) – Dr. Evangelos (Angelo) H. Giannopoulos, age 59, of Exeter, Rhode Island, passed away on May 31 at home after a seven-year-long battle with cancer. Angelo was born in the village of Haravgi, Pogoniou, in Epirus, Greece to Hristos Giannopoulos and Parthenia (Goumenos) Giannopoulos. Evangelos was the husband of Sandy (Xanthoula) Giannopoulos for 27 years, and a loving father to Parthenia and Eleni. Angelo lived as a child in Greece, but immigrated to the United States at age 14 with his family and settled in New London, CT. He attended New London High School, and while he did not speak English, he excelled in math and science and a few great teachers gave him the confidence to pursue engineering in college. He went on to graduate from UConn in 1981 with a degree in engineering and furthered his education with a Masters Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He immediately began work at NUSC/NUWC, and continued his work in New London and Newport over the next 37 years. During this time he also earned his PhD in Electrical Engineering from URI in 1999. He was a recognized expert, both in industry and academia, in the field of sonar signal processing and automation. His efforts directly supported all the current classes of U.S. Navy submarines with his last position being Chief Engineer for Submarine and Surveillance Sonar Systems, providing the technical oversight and quality assurance for a variety of projects. He was awarded the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Bronze Award for outstanding achievement in the field of Undersea Warfare (USW) and the NUWC Decibel Award for his contributions in the field of underwater acoustics. Most importantly, Angelo was a highly-respected colleague, mentor, and friend who made a positive impact within the NUWC community and he will be deeply missed. Angelo was a devoted parishioner of the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. He served on the Parish Council for 10 years, and was dedicated to sharing Greek history and culture with the next generation as Director and Instructor of the Newport Hellenic Dancers and the Greek School. He volunteered his time to the Greek festival, and was the beloved announcer for the dancers. His trademark whistle and exclamation of “Aren’t they wonderful!?” was a hit with crowds and dancers alike. Angelo loved to travel, walk along the beach, and watch action movies. He was an expert on the grill and always enjoyed sharing good wine and food with family and friends. When he heard his favorite songs, he was the first to get up to dance. When he was diagnosed with Lymphoma in 2012, he approached it like a scientist, working with the doctors to participate in many trials over the past seven years, and learning as much as possible about his disease. He was always willing to take the extra step to advance the research that might lead to a cure. Evangelos is survived by his wife Sandy (his two daughters Parthenia and Eleni, and his brother Nikolaos Giannopoulos, his wife Panayiota and their children Hristos and Athena. He also leaves his mother-in-law Eleni Giannoutsos, his sister-in-law Eve Giannoutsos and her husband Armando Vivacqua, and their son Salvatore Vasili, of Astoria, New York City. The funeral was at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in New London, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames St, Newport, RI 02840. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.

KAROZOS, GUS

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (from The Indianapolis Star, published on May 15) – Gus A. Karozos, 101, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, May 12 at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis. Born August 29, 1917, in the village of Dereli, Greece, Gus was the son of Andrew and Evangelia (Smantli) Karozos. At the age of 12 Gus and his family immigrated to Warren, Ohio. Gus proudly served his country as a Corporal in the 376th Field Artillery Battalion of the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army during World War II; his unit of paratroopers was among the first to jump prior to D-Day in 1944. Upon his honorable discharge in 1944, Gus was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He attended Ohio State University, where he met his future bride Irene (Pappas) and on June 15, 1947 they were married; she preceded him in death on April 16, 2008. Gus received a Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies from OSU which led to his career as a Sales Manager of Foreign Commerce for M&R Labs in Columbus, Ohio and CB Kendall in Indianapolis. During the late 1940’s and early 1950’s Gus sold powdered milk, ice cream and Similac by correspondence to the Middle East and traveled for months at a time to Central and South America selling pharmaceuticals. Later, Gus enjoyed a successful career in insurance sales as a General Agent for the Franklin Life Insurance Company and Crown Life for more than 50 years. He was also one of the original eleven investors who developed the land that became El Dorado (Dye’s Walk) Country Club. Gus was a faithful past member and past president of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Indianapolis and is currently a member of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church on Central Avenue in Indianapolis. He was also a past member of AHEPA and the Sertoma Club. Along with his loving wife, Gus is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Polixeni. Survivors include his four children, Evelyn A. Karozos of Indianapolis, Andrew C. Karozos of Healdsburg, California, James C. (Amy) Karozos of Indianapolis, and Joan E. (Scott Locke) Karozos of Indianapolis; and five grandchildren, Patrick and Christopher Shea and Stephanie, Samuel and Peter Karozos. Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Gus Karozos in the Daniel F. O’Riley Funeral Home and the Trisagion and funeral services were held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 4550 N. Central Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46205. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to the Karozos family.

KOUNALIS, SOFIA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (from the Deseret News, published on May 18) – Sofia G. Kounalis, passed away May 15. Born November 3, 1928 in Crete, Greece, the Daughter of George and Argyro Findikakis. She married George A. Kounalis in 1947, and emigrated to Salt Lake City, UT in 1954. She was preceded in death by her husband. She retired from Salt Lake County Motor Vehicle Division in 1995. Her passion was to go to Wendover and Las Vegas and play the slot machines. She enjoyed life to its fullest, cooking for her family, and baking baklava and Greek cookies for family and friends. She is survived by her son Anthony (Tony), Daughters Evangelia (Lilly Stireman), Argie Barry, and Irene (Rita) Kounalis. Daughter-in-law Sandra Kounalis, son in law Martin Barry, 6 Grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren and her sisters Rita Findikakis Fleming, Stella Drakakis, and brother Stratis Findikakis, preceded in death by her sister Eva Marinos. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Minos. The funeral service was held at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

LIKAKIS, EMMANUEL

EDISON, NJ (from the Asbury Park Press, published on Jun. 5) – Emmanuel Likakis, 67, of Edison, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 1. Born in Greece he was raised in the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete. He moved to Montreal Canada in 1971 where he met and married his wife Eleni before settling down in Edison, New Jersey. Emmanuel worked as a mason for Cretan Concrete in Highland Park for 20 years before finishing up his career as a Driver/Laborer at Winding Woods Apartments in 2019. Emmanuel was a talented craftsman. There wasn’t a project he couldn’t complete as long as he had a cup of black and sweet coffee. Summer Sundays were spent fishing with his sons, tending to his garden, and spending quality time with his grandkids that he loved and adored. Family and friends will remember how kind, giving and selfless Emmanuel was. We will miss his kind soul. He is survived by his wife, Eleni Likakis; sons, George Likakis and his wife Lynette of Hazlet and Kirk Likakis and his wife Kerri of North Brunswick; his daughter Theoni of New Brunswick; and his 4 beautiful grandchildren who meant the world to him Alexander, Marilena, Damian, and Iliana. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com.

LOUTSION, KOULA

CANONSBURG, PA (from the Observer-Reporter, published on May 28) – Koula Loutsion Jr., 79, of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, May 25 after a 39-year courageous, graceful battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born October 27, 1939, on the island of Limnos, Greece, a daughter of John and Sonia Zervos Papavasilis. She survived the German occupation of Greece and immigrated to Ellis Island at the age of six. Her family settled in the town of Aliquippa, along with many other Greek families. Koula was a steward of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church. She worked for many years at the annual food festival and with the GOYA youth group prior to her illness. She was past president of the All Saints Ladies Philoptochos Society, and she sang in the church choir for many years. Her kindness touched everyone she came in contact with, and through all her challenges, she never complained. She always had a lovely smile on her face and a beautiful heart that loved everyone. Her family was her life. Koula was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Surviving are her loving son, George T. (Becky) Loutsion III of Canonsburg; her three loving grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Zachary, Alexander, and Stellanie Loutsion; many godchildren; and loving family members. She will remain in our hearts forever. May her memory be eternal. The funeral was held at the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church of Canonsburg with Father George L. Livanos officiating. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made the Ladies Philoptochos Society of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, in Koula’s name. To leave condolences, visit www.sollon.com.

MARIS, MICHAEL

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Jun. 5) – Michael S. Maris, age 85, born in Chios, Greece passed away June 3rd. He is survived by his loving children, Steve (Jodi) Maris, Peter (Kim) Maris, Katey (Andy John) Kalkounos, and Dean (Angela) Maris; adoring grandchildren, George Kalkounos, Maggie Kalkounos, and Michelle Maris; dear brother John Maris. Michael was preceded in death by his wife Despina Maris (nee Kalamaris), his parents, Stamatis and Despina (nee Lourie) Maris, and brother Kostas Maris. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation are appreciated at either https://parkinson.org/ways-to-give or 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. The funeral was held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago.

PREKEZES, JAMES

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on May 27) – Dr. James John Prekezes passed away peacefully with loved ones in Athens, Greece on May 20 at the age of 92. Husband of the late Calliope (Dorizas), he is survived by his children, Dr. Christine (Peter) Vranas, John (Lily), Irene and Joann as well as his many grandchildren and step-grandchildren. He was a dedicated Family Practitioner and General Surgeon for over 30 years with a reputation of going above and beyond for his patients. He travelled the world well into his 80s and was an avid reader until the end. Known for always sharing oranges and a quick wit, he was a vibrant member of the Greek community in Chicago until his retirement, when he poured himself into gardening and restoring a home in his beloved Arahova. He was buried in a quiet ceremony at Agios Trefonas in Kifisia. As James lived his life quiet and simply, family requests you make a donation to your charity of choice in his memory.