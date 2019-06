Father’s Day is when we all show appreciation for Dad, so this year instead of a tie or a “World’s Greatest Dad” mug, share the gift of Greek cuisine with a few tasty and relatively simple recipes. Mezedes paired with Dad’s favorite ouzo offer an authentically Greek experience no matter how far away from Greece you are at the moment.

There are many popular brands of ouzo from various regions, but perhaps most famous is Plomari from the island of Lesvos, …