Negroponte, Bletsas Share MIT Media Lab Goals

Nicholas Negroponte, the noted founder of the MIT Media Lab and Michalis Bletsas, Director of Computing there, talked about its history and efforts to bring computing to children in the developing world, and early stage technology.

That came at an event attended by more than 250 entrepreneurs, investors and academics organized by The Hellenic Innovation Network and the Consulate of Greece in Boston, said Kathimerini. Moderated by Founding CEO of Z Corp Marina Hatsopoulos, it included several pitches by Greek technology entrepreneurs.

“These globally-focused Greeks have been setting the country on a new course to recovery through technology entrepreneurship,” said Bletsas, who has been involved with Greek startups for two decades and founded, together with Negroponte, the One Laptop Per Child non-profit organization. They are two of the most noted people in their fields, developing ideas to make technology more accessible.