Holy Cross Whitestone Hosts Greek Festival

WHITESTONE, NY – The annual Greek Festival at the Holy Cross community in Whitestone once again drew big crowds June 6-9 this year. Among those contributing to the success of the festival were the presiding priest of Holy Cross Archimandrite Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, ladies of the Philoptochos Society, and many volunteers from the community.

Attendees enjoyed the traditional Greek foods, pastries, and of course, the loukoumades. Rides and games also delighted the younger attendees at the festival and the community is looking forward to welcoming everyone again next year.