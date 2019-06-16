Holy Cross Whitestone Hosts Greek Festival

By TNH Staff June 16, 2019

Presiding priest of the Holy Cross community Archimandrite Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, George Isaakidis, Margie Demetriou, Eleftheria Saitis, Irene Mihalios, Maria Skiadas, Dafni Antonakis, Lily Katos, Maria Mihas, Vivie Malaxianis, Marianthi Raptis, Soula Demetrakopoulos, Athena Demetrakopoulos, Helen Galitsis, Joanna Christodoulou, Anna Pierratos and Panagiotis Pierratos were among those at the festival. (Photo: TNH/Kostas Bej)

WHITESTONE, NY – The annual Greek Festival at the Holy Cross community in Whitestone once again drew big crowds June 6-9 this year. Among those contributing to the success of the festival were the presiding priest of Holy Cross Archimandrite Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, ladies of the Philoptochos Society, and many volunteers from the community.

Attendees enjoyed the traditional Greek foods, pastries, and of course, the loukoumades. Rides and games also delighted the younger attendees at the festival and the community is looking forward to welcoming everyone again next year.

 

At the Holy Cross Whitestone Festival: Xenis Thoma, George and Thea Tselekas, Spyros and Voula Paxinos, George and Niovi Philippou, Andrew and Maria Vagenas, Joanna Phillips, Margie Demetriou, Nikolaos Pappas, Socrates Skiadas, Dimitris Antonakis, Andreas Savva, Terry Papaioannou, Kalliopi Ragoussis, George Kritikos. Photo: TNH/Kostas Bej
