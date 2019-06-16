Greek Festival Shows Culture, Food Too, at San Luis Obispo

Residents and visitors in the California town of San Luis Obispo annually look forward to a first-hand look – and taste – of Greek culture and food at the annual festival, now in its 12th year, drawing the curious and hungry.

The festival is hosted by Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church. “We hold festival this because we want to introduce people to our Greek culture and our Greek hospitality. We are so proud of it and we want to share it with everybody,” Jean Costopoulos Weeks, a Greek American resident told KSBY TV which reported on the event.

The family-friendly event featured authentic Greek cuisine, home pastries, live traditional music and lots of good dancing too. “If you’ve never been to a Greek restaurant, this is the place to be,” she said. Proceeds benefited the Noor Clinic providing free health care for the needy.