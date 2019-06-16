SYRIZA Wants Court to Exempt Teacher Hirings from Jobs Freeze

Frantically trying to claw their way back with July 7 elections looming and far behind in polls, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA wants Greece’s highest court to exclude its plan to hire 15,000 teachers over a three-year period from a freeze on adding workers.

The official declaration of a general election in the country, blocks the continuation of the hiring process, under the law but Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government, facing a likely defeat in the polls, wants to add more workers in what the major rival New Democracy said was just an attempt to openly buy votes, a common tactic by Greek political parties.

as per the standing law.

The poll-trailing Tsipras government first announced the hirings ahead of the May 26 elections for the European Parliament and Greek municipalities in which the party’s candidates took a trouncing to those from the Conservatives.

Students graduating with degrees in teaching often have to wait years, even decades, if they want a job and can’t pick their schools or where in the country they will be assigned. New Democracy has supported adding more teachers.

The declaration of snap polls by Tsipras, through Greece’s symbolic President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, caught the Education Ministry in the midst of setting up the hirings, which will be in limbo unless the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, lifts the ban for now.