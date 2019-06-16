Greek Prosecutor Charges Four Unnamed Novartis Case Suspects

ATHENS – With a retired high court former top official claiming an alleged scandal in which the government said rival politicians took bribes from the Swiss pharmceutical company is falling apart, a prosecutor has nonethless charged four people.

The suspects weren’t named, which is common in Greece under privacy laws that are routinely violated by governments and political figures sniping at each other, with Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras accusing opposition politicians of taking bribes from Novartis, based on the word of three whistleblowers, without a shred of evidence yet.

Still, anti-corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki brought money laundering charges and bribing a politician against the people, who were not state officials, said Kathimerini. They will also face breath of faith charges against the state if the case ever comes to court.

Former Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Ioannis Angelis accused his judicial colleagues of mismanaging the Novartis probe and a politician he called only “Rasputin” of influencing the investigation, not saying why he wouldn’t reveal the name if that’s the case now.