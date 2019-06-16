Mitsotakis Would Pick Up Alexandroupolis, Kavala Port Privatizations

As major developments stalled under the Radical Left SYRIZA whose hard-core elements don’t want foreign investors, major opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he’d accelerate the sale of the ports of Alexandroupolis and Kavala.

He said if he wins the July 7 snap elections that privatizing state assets would be his top priority, along with getting started the $8 billion development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport on Athens’ coast, being fought by some in SYRIZA.

Noting the ongoing private operations of Thessaloniki, the country’s second-largest, he outlined his plans to an audience in the city at an event organized by the northern Greece exporters’ association, on the issue of Foster Maritime Economy.

Referring to the recently privatized Thessaloniki Port Authority, which came under Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is trailing in polls, Mitsotakis said his party is “anxiously” awaiting the start of infrastructure works stipulated in the concession contract.

He said the privatization of Kavala and Alexandroupolis ports must also be quickly implemented by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), the privatization agency that holds the shares of the still state-run entities, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

But he didn’t say if he’s in favor of selling off the ports or, as SYRIZA has done, concessions of port services instead of giving up control as was done for Piraeus, now in the hands of the Chinese major port operations company COSCO.