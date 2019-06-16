Tsipras Wants EU to Get Tough on Turkish Provocations

With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan growing increasingly aggressive in the Eastern Mediterranean, sending energy research ships into Cypriot waters – as well as provoking Greece in the Aegean – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said it’s tjme for the European Union to do more than issue press releases of condemnation.

But the Radical Left SYRIZA leader didn’t offer any suggestions beyond saying there should be “specific meaures,” he wouldn’t specify and as he has tried to balance standing firm against Turkey with trying to pacify Erdogan.

Despite repeated violations of Greek airspace and waters by Turkish fighter jets and warships, and with fears there could be a military conflict between the countries, Greece keeps backing Turkey’s hopes of wanting to get into the European Union, even as Erdogan refuses to recognize Cyprus – a member – and bars its ships and planes.

Tsipras spoke at a meeting of South EU leaders where he said that, “The key pillar of our position is respect for international law and that anyone who doesn’t respect it should face the consequences,” said Kathimerini.

Addressing the government leaders of Cyprus, France, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain, Tsipras said that Turkey’s insistence to explore for natural gas off Cyprus’ coast is “not a bilateral issue between Cyprus and Turkey, nor are those between Greece and Turkey.”

He added: “We have expressed our complete support to (Cyprus President) Nicos Anastasiades,” Tsipras said. Greece, along with Turkey and the United Kingdom, Cyprus’ former Colonial ruler which still has a military base there, are guarantors of security for the island.

French President Emmanuel Macron also warned that Turkey needs to “stop its illegal activities inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone,” according to comments translated into Greek., the paper said, but without an army the EU can’t do anything that issue statements of concern, deep concern, and grave concern, all ignored by Erdogan, who also has rejected demands from the United States to back off now.

Greece and Turkey belong to NATO but the defense alliance said it wants no part of the feuding between the countries and has taken no action against Turkey for airspace and seas violations as Erdogan presses plans to buy a Russian S-400 missile defense system that could jeopardize NATO.