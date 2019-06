Former Prime Minister of Greece Costas Simitis (June 30, 1996 – February 8, 2004), in an article in Sunday’s Kathimerini, argued that the Turks might test the new government that will emerge from the July 7 elections. He thinks it will be a test a la the Imia crisis, which he himself faced when he first came to power.

After analyzing the problems between Greece and Turkey, he writes:

“I believe that the settlement of the outstanding issues between Greece and Turkey …