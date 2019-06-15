N.J. Governor Extends State’s Hellenic-American Commission

Set to expire June 11, the New Jersey Hellenic-American Heritage Commission was extended by an Executive Order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy who said, “The Hellenic community has contributed tremendously not just to this State, but to this country as a whole,” insiderjn.com reported.

“With Governor Murphy’s continuing support, the NJ Hellenic-American Heritage Commission looks forward to maintaining the noble ideals set forth by our ancient forefathers and mothers,” said Dr. Zenon Christodoulou, the commission Chairman, about the new order.

“During history’s many ebbs and flows, Hellenic ideals have been the beacon of light to see the unlimited worth of each human being and to achieve society’s highest aspirations. The Commission is proud to continue the work envisioned by Governor Corzine along with our dedicated commissioners and countless supporters who selflessly keep the finest qualities of the Western tradition alive and well,” he said.