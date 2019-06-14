My Privilege in Knowing and Working with Dr. Andre Gerolymatos at TNH

As has been the case on so many other occasions, I first learned of the breaking news on the pages of The National Herald. Unfortunately, it was bad news this time: my longtime fellow Herald columnist, Dr. Andre Gerolymatos, had passed away. Due to distance – he lived in Vancouver, I mostly in Pennsylvania – I never really had the chance to get to know him well as a friend. But my column this week is dedicated to him. Politics can wait till next time.

Most of my interactions with Andre were in my capacity as an editor for the Herald for several years, during which time I edited his wonderfully written columns. Andre would send a personal note in the email along with the article itself, and he always wanted my opinion of the piece in question. Although the hectic pace of preparing all of the articles for publication each week made it difficult to maintain regular correspondence beyond the necessary, I always appreciated that a person of Andre’s wisdom and stature cared so much about what I thought of the substance of his writing.

His specialty was Hellenic history, but Andre was a multifaceted scholar who also had great knowledge and interest in my own field of specialization, American presidential politics, and whenever the opportunity arose, we delved in email exchanges on that topic.

I didn’t meet Andre in person until the Herald’s sister publication’s (Ethnikos Kyrix) 100th anniversary celebration at the New York Public Library in Manhattan in 2015. We had been TNH colleagues for over four years at that point, and we were both delighted to finally meet face-to-face. Andre, at that event, invited my family and me to visit and stay with him and his family in Vancouver. I told him that one day, we planned to visit Alaska, and that would be an opportune time. I never had the chance to take up Andre on his very generous offer.

I saw Andre once more, at a book signing hosted by his friend and TNH publisher, Antonis Diamataris, at TNH headquarters in Long Island City, in early 2017. Andre spoke about his then-recently released book, An International Civil War (Yale University Press), about the Greek Civil War (1943-49). We didn’t get a chance to talk very long, but he signed a copy of the book and handed it to me. I promised to read it and review it, which I did (Gerolymatos’ Monograph on Greek Civil War, Mar. 17). Andre was also kind enough to introduce me to his literary agent, with whom I have since collaborated on my own projects.

I think it is fitting to include some excerpts from my review of his Civil War book, which is a volume I highly recommend to anyone interested in that topic.

“While the book’s scholarly format – replete with extensive documentation – renders it a valued resource for historians of Modern Greece, the 20th Century, comparative politics, and military conflicts, it is – perhaps even more importantly – ideal for the newcomer to history, particularly to Greek-Americans and, more broadly, to all Americans…

“In a gripping, easy-to-follow style, Gerolymatos takes us back to late 1922, to the execution of six Greek officials held responsible for the loss in the Greek-Turkish War that year. Among the essential names and dates, Gerolymatos mixes in fascinating details, such as that one of the men was said to have believed that his legs were made of sugar and would break if he stood on them.

“Next, we are taken back even further in time, to the well-to-do Phanariots, the Hellenes of Constantinople, contrasted with the landless peasants of Greece. Setting the stage for the Greek Civil War, he writes that a century earlier, “the Great Powers (Great Britain, France, and Russian) dictated the boundaries and the constitution of the country. The Greeks had to accept a very small state and a foreign monarchy as the price for independence. Both concessions contributed to a national restlessness that fueled irredentist ambitions and created a polarized political environment. The Great Powers subjected the Greeks to a monarchy, accepted by them only partially, and with concurrent feelings of ambitious self-interest, resentment, and confusion…

“Moving to the occupation of Greece by Nazi Germany during World War II, Gerolymatos explains how at first the Greeks were hopeful that the Germans would treat them humanely, but that sentiment quickly dissipated, not only because they brought in the Italians – whom the Greeks despised – to be part of the occupation force, but because of the way they helped themselves to the nation and its spoils – from taking over villas and apartments, to reserving the choice entrees at restaurants for themselves while the Greeks were forbidden from ordering them, to confining the Greeks to a curfew, and compelling them to keep their shutters closed even during the oppressive midday heat.

“Gerolymatos points out those symbolic acts of resistance, such as taking down the German flag from the Acropolis were largely benign, but the harsh German counter-response caused significant Greek guerrilla rebels to mobilize in the mountains – sowing the seeds for the Greek Civil War to follow…

“This is not a light read, nor would one not benefit from a reread – perhaps to reflect on some nuance missed during the first go-round. It is a story worth retelling, and Gerolymatos tells it well. Anyone interested in the history of Greece, or in the history of ideology run amok leading to terror and full-blown war, would be well-served to read it…”

While I was still editing for the Herald about a year ago, Andre told me that he would pull back from writing his regular biweekly column, due to “health issues.” I never realized the situation was that serious. In fact, it may have been the last time we interacted. Rest in peace, my friend. It was a privilege to have shared space on these op-ed pages with you.