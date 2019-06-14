The Greek National Soccer Team Has Lost Its Way

We have a mutiny on our hands. The “morning after” following Greece’s 2-3 Euro 2020 Qualifier loss to Armenia in Athens presents us with questions. Greece under coach Angelos Anastasiadis has not produced a win in international competition since a 2-0 victory against Liechtenstein on March 23, 2019 and since then has failed to win in four matches, counting one draw and three consecutive defeats. Anastasiadis’ men looked lost, demoralized, and clueless in what was an embarrassing 90 minutes for …