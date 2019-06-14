A Gastronomic Wandering in Greece

Are you wondering how gastronomy and tourism are connected? The truth is that their connection is quite strong as food is involved in travel experience in different ways. Culinary-Gastronomic tourism is the new emerging trend and Europe has taken the lead. Apart from the sun, archaeological sites, sandy beaches, and other natural beauties, Greece is famous for its cuisine and its unsurpassed high quality raw materials. This is why it’s always included in the lists of the leading culinary destinations in the world!

If you dig deeper though, you will find out that there are plenty of different regions, each one of which possess its own gastronomic identity and beckons for a journey into its history, since flavors are the reflection of the influences received by ancestors.

Cretan Dakos…the original

No one will leave Crete complaining they didn’t eat well. Crete is associated with genuine traditional cuisine and the authenticity of its flavors; thus, it permanently ranks in the top positions of gastronomic destinations. Beyond Dakos sprinkled with virgin Cretan olive oil, do not miss the chance to taste the delicious Gamopilafo (Cretan style wedding rice) and the delicious Chochlioi (snails).

Corfu for Kumquat liqueur and Pastitsada

The Queen of the Ionian islands, Corfu, is definitely on this list! The marriage of Italian architecture with its famous Kantounia (narrow streets paved with cobblestones) impressive palaces, historic buildings, and the sound of the marching bands, all this, will surely work up an appetite! Try the famous Corfiot Pastitsada (featuring rooster as the meat), Beef Sofrito (a perfect pairing of beef, parsley and garlic), and the traditional fish soup, known as “Bourdeto”. Do not forget to drink Kumquat liqueur. It helps your digestion!

Fava (split peas), the emblem of Santorini

The renowned Santorini with the famous sunset in Oia and the characteristic morphology of its terrain, is on the list of tasty local delicacies. Fava is the emblem of Santorini cuisine because of its rich velvety sweet taste that you can find in various original forms. Tomato-balls, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini balls, fried white eggplants, seafood and many more items make up the list of traditional recipes from this island. Take a seat at one of Santorini’s taverns and let the tastes travel you while admiring the sunset.

The crossroads of gastronomy: Thessaloniki

Talking about the cuisine of Thessaloniki and the culinary habits of its inhabitants, you realize that eating in Thessaloniki is not just about physical need; it is a ritual of preparation until consumption. What makes the cuisine of Thessaloniki unique is the fact that for almost two thousand years the city has been a crossroads of civilizations and a port bringing countless visitors and conquerors which resulted in a hedonic combination of flavors and tastes! Try the original Koulouri Thessaloniki’s (sesame-crusted bread ring/pretzel), Bougatsa (cream pie, a type of pie made from phyllo pastry and usually containing semolina custard, but also sometimes cheese or minced meat) with any filling you like, and if you are quite daring try Patsas (tripe-and-veal-trotter soup), a unique treat after a big night out. Big night out in Thessaloniki? Oh yes! This must be accompanied with tsipouro; a traditional drink produced from the grape skins after pressing for wine and is essentially a by-product of wine-making.

