Alexander Kitroeff Talks to TNH about the Greeks in Egypt

In his research and published works, Alexander Kitroeff, Associate Professor of History at Haverford College, focuses on nationalism and ethnicity in modern Greece and its diaspora, and its manifestations across a broad spectrum, from politics to sports. Prof. Kitroeff spoke to The National Herald about his latest book, The Greeks and the Making of Modern Egypt which was published this year by the American University in Cairo Press.

TNH: What inspired you to write the book?

Prof. Alexander Kitroeff: My relationship with …