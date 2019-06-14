The Message from the Election of Moses Elisaf

The election of the Greek-Jew, Moses Elisaf, as mayor of Ioannina came as a surprise.

And as such, it was treated as big news in Greece and abroad.

But, of course, it was a very pleasant surprise.

A surprise proving the general progress of society and the concrete, substantial progress made in relations between the Greeks and the Jews.

Two historical peoples with many things in common – including devotion to education, entrepreneurship, deep appreciation for family and tradition, and important diaspora communities – …