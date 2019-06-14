HCHC Students Meet Archbishop Elpidophoros

NEW YORK – Students of Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, while on a pilgrimage in Greece, visited with the newly elected Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in Thessaloniki, Greece. His Eminence received the group in his office, at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki where he has been a professor since 2009. Archbishop Elpidophoros expressed his love and care for HCHC and gave the students his blessing.

The group took a picture with the Archbishop. They are (left to right): Michael Palamara, Genevieve Palamara, Hannah Palamara, Seraphima Palamara, Demetrios Balidis, Adam Murphy, Dan Kazanas, Prof. Demetra Koukoura, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidoforos, Prof. Timothy Patitsas, Deacon Alexander Kamillaris, Anthony Linderman, Vasiliki Kumarelas, James Kumarelas.

Source: GOARCH