Mitsotakis: “New Democracy Says No to Pre-Electoral Fanaticism and Sloganeering” (Video)

By ANA June 14, 2019

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis the Export Summit VII of the Greek Exporters' Association, at Porto Palace Hotel in Thessaloniki, June 13, 2019. (Photo by MotionTeam/Yorgos Konstntinidis)

THESSALONIKI – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday addressed the Export Summit VII of the Greek Exporters’ Association, at Porto Palace Hotel in Thessaloniki, stressing that the upcoming elections on July 7 presented a choice between “a new phase of misadventures with unknown consequences, or moving forward with truth and growth”.

The wager posed by the upcoming general elections could be summarized as “new misadventures or strong growth and a sovereign Greece,” he said.

Concerning Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the ND leader said that “instead of apologizing, he attempts to twist the meaning of New Democracy’s policies,” while noting that ND was a party that said ‘no’ to pre-electoral fanaticism and sloganeering.

