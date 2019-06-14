Mitsotakis: “New Democracy Says No to Pre-Electoral Fanaticism and Sloganeering” (Video)

THESSALONIKI – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday addressed the Export Summit VII of the Greek Exporters’ Association, at Porto Palace Hotel in Thessaloniki, stressing that the upcoming elections on July 7 presented a choice between “a new phase of misadventures with unknown consequences, or moving forward with truth and growth”.

The wager posed by the upcoming general elections could be summarized as “new misadventures or strong growth and a sovereign Greece,” he said.

Ζωντανά η ομιλία μου στο 7o Export Summit στη Θεσσαλονίκη. #Ενωμένοι_μπορούμε #Εκλογές2019 Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, June 13, 2019

Concerning Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the ND leader said that “instead of apologizing, he attempts to twist the meaning of New Democracy’s policies,” while noting that ND was a party that said ‘no’ to pre-electoral fanaticism and sloganeering.