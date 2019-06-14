New Democracy Election Lead 8.5%, Enough for Parliament Control

ATHENS – The major opposition New Democracy is on track to win the July 7 snap elections with enough of the vote to have majority control in Parliament, without a coalition partner, as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras continues to sink.

A survey by the firm Pulse, shown on a primetime newscast of the SKAI TV that SYRIZA boycotts because it won’t favor the Leftists agenda gave Conservative leader Kyriakos Mistotakis’ party an 8.5 percent lead.

That’s up from a previous poll by another firm that gave New Democracy a 7.7 percent in the aftermath of Tsipras handouts, pension bonuses and tax cuts, that weren’t enough to stave off a rout of SYRIZA candidates in the May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament.

The survey showed, depending on a range of factors, that New Democracy would win 32-37 percent of the vote compared to 23.7-28.3 percent for SYRIZA after Tsipras called the snap elections in a bid to ward off a rout after he reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Adding to Tsipras’ dilemma is that the new MeRA25 party formed by his former finance chief Yanis Varoufakis, who was ousted after refusing to go along with reneging on anti-austerity vows, was polling at 3.5 percent.

That’s just above the 3 percent threshold needed to get into Parliament, siphoning off more votes from SYRIZA dissidents who joined with Varoufakis, who accused Tsipras of betraying the Leftists’ alleged principles in surrendering to European creditors to get a third bailout for the country in the summer of 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($96.94 billion.)

Three other parties now in Parliament are also likely to return, the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) led by veterans of the defunct PASOK Socialists, polling third at 5.6-8.4 percent.

In fourth in their usual spot was the KKE Communists at 4.3-6.7 percent and with the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn accused of being neo-Nazis, and all15 of its lawmakers and dozens of members in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang, falling from third where they had held strong, to fifth at 3.8-6.2 percent.

FRINGE PARTIES BLOSSOM

Hurting Golden Dawn was the surprise showing, at 3 percent – enough for Parliament – of the new Ellinki Lysi (Greek Solution) party of TV pitchman Kyriakos Velopoulos, known for selling Letters from Jesus, hair growth tonic (he’s mostly bald), and for having a pro-Russia, ultra-religious anti-migrant stance, including putting mines on the border with Turkey.

To Potami and the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of former defense minister Panos Kammenos who served SYRIZA as a junior coalition partner before quitting in opposition to a deal giving away the name of the Greek province of Macedonia to a newly-renamed North Macedonia, aren’t running again although were in Parliament.

Also on the outs is another party in the body, the Union of Centrists, who managed to squeeze in at the 205 elections but then essentially sat on their hands and made no impact there or with voters.

All other parties together pooled 5.5 percent, while the number of respondents who said they are undecided or declined to vote reached 9.5 percent. Kammenos gave up after a dismal 15th place showing at 0.8 percent in the May 26 elections for the European Parliament and Greek municipalities putting the handwriting on the wall for him.

Asked which party they believe will win the upcoming election, regardless of preference for party, New Democracy had an insurmountable 70-19 percent edge.