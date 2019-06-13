Archbishop Elpidophoros to be Enthroned June 22 in New York

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will be enthroned as the seventh Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan (337 East 74th Street, NYC).

Archbishop Elpidophoros was elected unanimously by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople, on May 11, 2019.

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has appointed as His Personal Representative for the Enthronement, Metropolitan Augoustinos of Germany, who will enthrone the new Archbishop of America.

The Enthronement of Archbishop Elpidophoros has attracted worldwide interest and it will be attended by many dignitaries from the political, diplomatic, academic and the business world, as well as religious leaders, community and organization representatives, and clergy and laity from around the country and around the world. The Service will be broadcast live and made available through satellite and the internet at www.goarch.org

The Enthronement ceremony will be followed by an Enthronement Luncheon at 1:30 p.m. at the New York Hilton Hotel (1335 Avenue of the Americas, NYC).

Archbishop Elpidophoros will arrive at JFK airport, in the evening of Wed., June 19. The next morning, Thurs., June 20, 2019 he will arrive at the headquarters of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and will be welcomed by the staff of the Archdiocese. His Eminence will then offer a Doxology service at the Archdiocese Chapel of Saint Paul, followed by a meeting with the Hierarchs, members of the Holy Eparchial Synod of America and the Auxiliary Bishops of the Archdiocese. The same evening, he will attend a reception and dinner with the Priests and Presvyteres of the Direct Archdiocesan District, the Hierarchs of the Archdiocese and the Patriarchal representatives.

On Friday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m., Archbishop Elpidophoros will hold a Press Conference at the Headquarters of the Archdiocese. Afterwards he will attend a welcome lunch in his honor with New York City Religious Leaders, hosted by Rabbi Arthur Schneier.

On Sunday, June 23, the day after the Enthronement, His Eminence will preside for the first time as Archbishop at the Hierarchal concelebration of the Divine Liturgy with all the Metropolitans, members of the Holy Eparchial Synod. The Orthros Service at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, will begin 8:30 a.m. and the Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m., followed by an Agape reception at the adjacent Cathedral Center.

For enthronement related information visit: www.goarch.org/enthronement

