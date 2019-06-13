Andreas Dracopoulos Opens the International News Conference in Athens

The GEN SUMMIT, “The VVV challenge: Voice, Visual Journalism and Verification,” which will take place between June 13-15 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) with support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, kicked off with opening remarks by SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos.

“Regardless of the challenges that journalism and the media face today and will encounter in the years to come, there will likewise always be a real need for independent journalism, excellent reporting, and ethical media. Of course, even with this enduring need, good results will not come automatically. Meeting challenges in the field will require keeping sight of big abstract values while working hard to carefully attend to a million little details. But what is editing if not just that?”