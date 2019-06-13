Dutch Tourist Dies while Attempting to Cross Rokka Gorge on Crete

CHANIA, Crete – An 80-year-old tourist from the Netherlands who was spending his holidays on Crete with his wife, died on Wednesday when he attempted to cross the gorge of Rokka on Mt. Kissamos.

The couple was staying in Chania and decided to cross the gorge on his own. When he did not return in the evening, his wife called the authorities.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the rescuers located the tourist early Thursday morning in the gorge and transferred him to Kissamos Health Centre where the medical staff confirmed his death. A post-mortem is pending.