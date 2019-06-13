ND Leader Mitsotakis Issues an Invitation for Unity to all Greeks

ATHENS – “I decided to tour Greece differently this time, in order to address an invitation of unity to all citizens, even those who did not vote for us in the previous elections,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday in an interview with Open TV.

He underlined that he will “come as a steamroller in order to boost growth, attract investments and create new jobs.” He explained that he never referred to social rights that will be hurt, adding that this is all fake news.

Mitsotakis said that the government’s attitude “was arrogant and that is why voters punished it.”

He also expressed “his absolute confidence in the President of the Republic for what he will do between July 1 and 7,” referring to the government’s proposals for changes in high-court justices.

Referring to Turkey, he is “willing to build a new relationship with Turkish President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan,” Mitsotakis said in the interview, stressing, however, that steps should be taken by Ankara to reduce tension. He also called on Turkey to take the steps to open the Theological Seminary of Halki.

Referring to Albania, he said that if “it he does not respect the rights of the (Greek) minority, there will be an issue” on its way to joining the EU.