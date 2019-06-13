Visitors, Revenues to Museums, Archaeological Sites up in February

The number of visitors to museums and archaeological sites in Greece posted a 15 pct and 8.8 pct rise, respectively, in February 2019, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Thursday.

In February 2019 the number of visitors to museums increased by 15 pct, while numbers of free admission visitors increased by 12.3 pct and there was a 20.2 pct hike in revenues.

According to ELSTAT’s report , in the two first months of 2019 there was a 9.2 pct increase in visitors, 8.5 pct increase in free admissions and revenues rose by 17.1 pct.

In archaeological sites, in February 2019 there was a 8.8 pct increase in visitors, a 20.5 pct hike in free admissions and revenues rose by 7.2 pct in comparison with February 2018.

In the period January-February 2019, visitors to archaeological sites of Greece increased by 3.3 pct, free admissions by 11.5 pct while revenues posted a 3.8 pct hike.