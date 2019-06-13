Tsipras Says Not Worried Over Aegean Conflict With Turkey

ATHENS – Despite rising tensions, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said he doesn’t think there will be a clash in the Aegean with Turkey, which keeps violating Greek airspace with fighter jets and has sent an energy research vessel off Cyprus to look for oil and gas, protected by a warship.

Focused on July 7 snap polls he called after his party’s candidates were thumped in the May 26 elections for the European Parliament and Greek municipalities, he shrugged off more than a hundred airspace violations by Turkish jets this week.

“Greece has never had stronger alliances than the ones it has now,” he said in an interview aired on Alpha TV, referring to his formerly anti-American party ironically now bringing closer relations with the United States.

NATO, the defense alliance to which Turkey and Greece both belong, said it wants no part of their wrangling although Turkey also plans to buy a Russian S-400 missile defense system that could undermine the defenses against Russian aggression.

On June 12, two Turkish F-16s entered the Athens Flight Information Region without first submitting a flight plan. They flew over Farmakonisi at 10.08 p.m. at 27,000 feet, then a minute later over Agathonisi at 25,000 feet and, at 10.12 a.m., over Kouneli at 25,000 feet.

The Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek pilots in line with international rules of engagement, said Kathimerini, and mock dogfights regularly occur.

The activity came a day after Turkish jets a day earlier violated Greek national airspace 99 times, in response to an annual exercise by the Hellenic Navy in the Aegean after Turkey conducted major military and naval exercises as well.