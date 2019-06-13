Ex-Prosecutor Says “Rasputin” Cooked Up Fake Novartis Scandal

ATHENS – Former Deputy Supreme Court Prosecutor Ioannis Angelis said a mystery judicial figure he identified only as “Rasputin” tried to influence an investigation an alleged scandal involving the Swiss drug company Novartis to falsely implicate 10 rival politicians of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

It’s common in Greece for politicians and public figures to make charges based on their claims citing others they refuse to name but Angelis’ assertions come after Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis said the government’s only chance of returning to power this year would be if it started putting rivals in jail.

Angelis called on Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou, Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou and the corruption prosecutors to testify in the case that has unraveled after nine of the 10 accused – based on the word of secret whistleblowers – have been cleared.

Angelis said the government was trying to smear its opponents as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, without a shred of evidence, claimed all those accused were guilty of the biggest scandal since the establishment of the Greek state before it turned out they weren’t.

On June 11, a couple of weeks before her obligatory retirement, Dimitriou ordered a probe into the handling of the investigation and Kalogirou ordered a separate disciplinary investigation into Angelis’ claims.

Dimitriou assigned her probe to deputy prosecutor Dimitris Dasoulas who is to investigate Angelis’ claims against top corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki and other prosecutors working the Novartis case, said Kathimerini.

Dasoulas is also to probe Touloupakis’ own accusations against Angelis concerning a range of alleged disciplinary and criminal offenses including that he took one of her memory sticks as the internal feud escalated in the high court hierarchy.

Angelis quit in January, claiming that his colleagues and superiors had mishandled the Novartis probe and that charges against the Greek politicians implicated in the probe were made up to get them.

The major opposition New Democracy said Angelis’ claims proved the alleged scandal was phony and a frame job against some members of the Conservatives as well as those from the now-defunct former PASOK Socialists.

“Once again, it is confirmed that the SYRIZA government set up an unprecedented frame-up with the Novartis case, in which top officials participated,” New Democracy said in a press release as politicians in Greece almost never talk to reporters or give news conferences.

Former Conservative premier Antonis Samaras – one of those named in the case without any proof, called for a reopening of a lawsuit he filed against Tsipras, accusing the Premier of a conspiracy and plot to tarnish rivals.

“By now, the content of by lawsuit concerning…a conspiracy is fully confirmed. The government cannot hide any longer. I request the reopening of my suit, so that truth can shine,” Samaras said in a statement.