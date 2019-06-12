Holy Cross Whitestone Greek Festival

By TNH Staff June 12, 2019

Presiding priest of the Holy Cross community Archimandrite Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, George Isaakidis, Margie Demetriou, Eleftheria Saitis, Irene Mihalios, Maria Skiadas, Dafni Antonakis, Lily Katos, Maria Mihas, Vivie Malaxianis, Marianthi Raptis, Soula Demetrakopoulos, Athena Demetrakopoulos, Helen Galitsis, Joanna Christodoulou, Anna Pierratos and Panagiotis Pierratos were among those at the festival. (Photo: TNH/Kostas Bej)

WHITESTONE, NY – The annual Greek Festival at the Holy Cross community in Whitestone once again drew crowds June 6-9 this year. Among those present were the presiding priest of Holy Cross Archimandrite Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, the ladies of the Philoptochos Society, and many volunteers from the community who pitched in to help make the festival a success.

Attendees enjoyed the traditional Greek foods, pastries, and of course, the loukoumades. Rides and games also delighted the younger attendees at the festival.

The community is looking forward to welcoming everyone again next year.

At the Holy Cross Whitestone Festival: Xenis Thoma, George and Thea Tselekas, Spyros and Voula Paxinos, George and Niovi Philippou, Andrew and Maria Vagenas, Joanna Phillips, Margie Demetriou, Nikolaos Pappas, Socrates Skiadas, Dimitris Antonakis, Andreas Savva, Terry Papaioannou, Kalliopi Ragoussis, George Kritikos. Photo: TNH/Kostas Bej
(Photo by TNH/ Kostas Bej)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available