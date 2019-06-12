Holy Cross Whitestone Greek Festival

WHITESTONE, NY – The annual Greek Festival at the Holy Cross community in Whitestone once again drew crowds June 6-9 this year. Among those present were the presiding priest of Holy Cross Archimandrite Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, the ladies of the Philoptochos Society, and many volunteers from the community who pitched in to help make the festival a success.

Attendees enjoyed the traditional Greek foods, pastries, and of course, the loukoumades. Rides and games also delighted the younger attendees at the festival.

The community is looking forward to welcoming everyone again next year.