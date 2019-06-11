Parliament Officially Dissolved with Posting of Presidential Decree

ATHENS – The presidential decree calling for the dissolution of parliament was posted at parliament on Tuesday, formally opening the campaign period leading to Greek general elections on July 7.

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos approved a request formally made by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday, following heavy losses in European elections.

The new parliament session will open on Wednesday, July 17, when the new MPs will be sworn in.

Following their oath-taking, the parliament will form its presidium through a vote for the new president, vice presidents, and other officials.

The presidential decree was posted on the eastern entrance of the parliament building by sergeant-at-arms, Major General Constantinos Kyriazopoulos.