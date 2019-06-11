Madison Square Boys and Girls Club Opens Doors at New Clubhouse in Harlem

NEW YORK – The young people who participate in New York’s Madison Square Boys and Girls Club say that it’s hard to overstate how important the organization’s clubhouses are in their lives.

With the opening of a new clubhouse in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood, the benefits of a local clubhouse will extend to hundreds of kids in the area.

The new Pinkerton Clubhouse, whose construction was supported by SNF, will offer modern, welcoming space for the vital work of the organization. Founded in 1884, Madison Square Boys and Girls Club provides young people between the ages of 6 and 18 opportunities to build skills through educational and recreational activities, grow leadership ability, and plan for their future. In particular, SNF provided support for a rooftop turf field, providing clubhouse members a comfortable, exciting place to play.

On Thursday, June 6, a ribbon cutting ceremony, in which SNF representatives had the honor of participating, officially inaugurated the new facility.

SNF has provided repeated support to the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club since 2004, and believes deeply in providing children safe, dignified spaces for play, learning, and growth that allow them to activate their innate potential. From a playroom in a children’s ward at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to new playing fields for children built by the Edmilson Foundation in communities around Brazil, SNF is committed supporting projects that make this possible.