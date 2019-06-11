Gianaris Introduces Legislation Setting Presidential Primary Date

NEW YORK – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris has introduced legislation setting the 2020 presidential primary date for April 28.

“It is important for New York to maximize its influence in the Presidential nominating process and this bill does just that,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris in a statement released on June 11. “The selected date will increase our state’s allotment of delegates based on party rules.”

This will be the first presidential primary where early voting will be in place, a policy passed by the Senate earlier this year. This date will also entitle New York Democrats to an additional delegate bonus of 25% at their nominating convention, for a total of 327 delegates.