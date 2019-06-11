Assemblymember Braunstein Announces Mother’s Day Essay Contest Winners

June 11, 2019

Assemblyman Edward C. Braunstein is pictured with (left to right) Marilena Korahais, 3rd Grade Grand Prize Winner; Isabella Andrea Cortes, 5th Grade Grand Prize Winner; Isabella Delvey, 4th Grade Grand Prize Winner; and Allison Kim 2nd Grade Grand Prize Winner. Photo: Courtesy of Assemblymember Braunstein

NEW YORK – Assemblymember Edward C. Braunstein (D-Bayside) announced the winners of his annual Mother’s Day Essay Contest for students in grades two through five on June 10.

The 2nd Grade Grand Prize Award went to Allison Kim of Bayside, 3rd Grade Grand Prize Award to Marilena Korahais of Whitestone, 4th Grade Grand Prize Award to Isabella Delvey of Auburndale, and 5th Grade Grand Prize Award to Isabella Andrea Cortes also of Auburndale.

“Congratulations to all of the winners. Nearly 200 students from schools throughout Queens participated in my office’s Mother’s Day Essay Contest and I was extremely impressed with their creative and heartfelt entries,” said Assemblymember Braunstein.

All winners received a gift card and all participants received a New York State Assembly Certificate of Merit.

