iATHENS – With hawkers openly peddling contraband cigarettes on the streets and at streetlights where cars are waiting, Greece ranks first in the European Union for smuggled tobacco, losing 690 million euros ($781 million) annually in revenues.

The problem got worse after the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA imposed an avalanche of new taxes and hikes that also boosted the cost of a pack of cigarettes so high – 4-4.8 euros ($4.53-$5.43) per pack for many that they resort to buying them bootleg.

Taxes make up some 85 percent of the cost of a pack with the government anxious to rake in as much money as possible during a more than nine-year-long economic crisis that has started to abate in some sectors.

Tobacco is easily smuggled in, especially at the border with Bulgaria and other countries, including Turkey. The lost revenues were reported in the auditing firm KPMG’s Stella Report commissioned by the tobacco company Philip Morris.

The report showed the unlawful cigarette market in Greece jumped 23.6 percent last year, up 5.6 percent from 2017, with the contraband market said be worth some 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion.) In the EU the average rate of illegal tobacco came to 8.6 percent of all tobacco consumed.

Greece-based cigarette maker Papastratos pushed for a crackdown on contraband tobacco sales, similar to previous calls that yielded few results, with the KPMG report showing smuggled products make up 23.6 percent of the market, or some 1.5 billion cigarettes.

The phenomenon includes small rings on the streets and transnational operations bringing in the cigarettes and tobacco despite some raids that have confiscated products with SYRIZA having vowed to rein in the problem.

Not mentioned was the cost in health in hospitalizing people with Obstructive Chronic Pulmonary Disorder (OCPD) and with some 22,700 people each year dying in Greece from smoking, according to the Tobacco Atlas, which said that as of 2016 the number of users included 12,000 children up to 14. There were 28.72 billion cigarettes produced in Greece in 2016 although the Guardian reported early in 2018 that the number of smokers had fallen 9.6 percent from the previous five years, with austerity, taxes and anti-smoking campaigns having some effect although the government doesn’t enforce no smoking laws.

Tobacco consumption, had been cut by almost half over the past decade from an estimated 35.1 billion cigarettes in 2007 to 17.9 billion in 2016, and the downward trend continuing, also taking a bite out of tobacco revenues.